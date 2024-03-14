Indian govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election schedule announcement, the government implemented a Rs 2 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (March 14).

Speculation had been circulating following recent cuts in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, suggesting that a decrease in petrol and diesel prices might be on the horizon due to the impending Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement on X, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, "With the Rs 2 reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to the well-being and convenience of millions of Indian citizens."

On an average, the minister reported that the average price of petrol stood at Rs 94 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 87 per litre.