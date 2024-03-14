Indian govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre
Government implemented a Rs 2 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (March 14).
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election schedule announcement, the government implemented a Rs 2 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (March 14).
Speculation had been circulating following recent cuts in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, suggesting that a decrease in petrol and diesel prices might be on the horizon due to the impending Lok Sabha polls.
In a statement on X, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, "With the Rs 2 reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to the well-being and convenience of millions of Indian citizens."
पेट्रोल और डीज़ल के दाम ₹2 रुपये कम करके देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया कि करोड़ों भारतीयों के अपने परिवार का हित और सुविधा सदैव उनका लक्ष्य है।— Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri) March 14, 2024
On an average, the minister reported that the average price of petrol stood at Rs 94 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 87 per litre.
Earlier on International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a reduction of Rs 100 per cylinder in cooking gas prices, benefiting nearly 33 crore households reliant on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had previously stated that any reduction in retail prices of petrol and diesel would require careful consideration by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to global energy market volatility, geopolitical challenges, and the financial condition of these companies.
