Indian govt signs peace accord with Manipur’s insurgent group UNLF, Amit Shah calls it ‘historic milestone’

New Delhi Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
United National Liberation Front is the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur Photograph:(Agencies)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media X to laud the oldest valley-based armed group’s decision to shun violence and join the mainstream

In what has been described as a ‘historic milestone’, the Indian government on Wednesday (Nov 29) confirmed that it has signed a peace deal with Manipur’s banned armed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), paving the way for normalcy to return in the violence-hit north-eastern state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media X to laud the oldest valley-based armed group’s decision to shun violence and join the mainstream.

“A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfillment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi,” Shah said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” the home minister added.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon

