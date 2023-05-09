Indian forces gear up to secure G20 meeting venue in Srinagar, drills underway

India is holding multiple security review meetings and drills to ensure tight security in Jammu and Kashmir as the union territory prepares to host historic G20 meetings on May 22. Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary on Tuesday (May 9) held a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar. Top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau, Indian Army and paramilitary were present.

Security plans were discussed and finalised during the meeting. Upcoming G20 events in Srinagar will be the first in the city. India currently has the presidency of the G20 group of nations. The G20 meeting in Srinagar would be held at Sher E Kashmir International Convention Centre. Security has been strengthened at the venue. A huge number of security personnel can be seen guarding the venue.

India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting daily security drills around the venue. The drills include anti-mine search and the use of trained sniffer dogs which are being used to sanitise the place. Bullet-proof vehicles are placed at all the entry and exit points of the venue. Soldiers as well as drones are involved in security arrangements to ensure 24x7 vigil. Marine commandos have been deployed around the Dal Lake for the very first time.

Indian Army's NSG Commandos will also be deployed for the protection of the delegates attending the meeting.

The security drills are being carried out by the CRPF thrice every day around the venue. The soldiers are sanitizing the area to ensure zero possibility of any untoward incident.

Security personnel have been put on high alert across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This has come after the recent Poonch attack and Rajouri encounter in which ten Indian army soldiers were killed. The search operation in the jungles of Poonch still continues. The forces have also intensified the anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley. Three encounters took place in different areas of North Kashmir recently in which 5 terrorists were gunned down by the forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have specially trained around 600 soldiers in soft skills, who will be deployed during the event. The officials were also instructed to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to gather information about any potential security threats and take necessary actions to neutralise them.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.