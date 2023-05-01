Over dozen police vehicles, one lorry, 122-km trip - how India's Kerala moved tranquilised tusker 'Arikomban'

Indian elephant infamous for raiding rice shops and killing locals in the southern state of Kerala has been finally relocated to a tiger reserve 80 km away. The elephant Arikomban, which means ‘rice tusker’ in Malayalam, was tranquillised Saturday and shifted to the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

#WATCH | "Mission Arikkomban" | Taskforce located the rogue elephant "Arikkomban" earlier today in Chinnakanal, Kerala. It was later captured and shifted to another location.

Watch the send off for 'Arikomban', the elephant who created fear for local people in Chinnakanal, Idukki from Aanaerangal Dam to Periyar forest wildlife reserve near Kumili in Kerala tonight.

This is Konni Surendran,kunki elephant of Kerala who contained dangerous #Arikomban



Kunkis are specially trained to contain Rouge wild elephants which are dangerous to people



K.Govt got Surendran when he was only 2 years old when his mother died on 1999,he got training from TN

Government calls the mission a success

The Kerala government has called this mission a success, and it is monitoring the 30-year-old elephant’s movements through a radio collar attached to it. It lived near the Devikulam forest range in the Idukki district for decades. However, locals in the area were demanding Arikomban’s removal from the site for months now. According to the government, Arikomban has killed seven people so far, apart from sporadically raiding local rice shops and causing a menace to the shopkeepers.

Move met by resentment from animal welfare associations

According to animal welfare activists, the issue is related to the wider debate around human-wildlife conflict, which can’t be taken care of by simply getting rid of the animals. Indian Express also quoted local sources to claim that the elephant became hostile only after human population in the area grew massively.