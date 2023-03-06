Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, has praised India's diplomatic approach, stating that "the Indian way, India jugad is changing diplomacy". O'Farrell commended India's ability to work with different groups and countries to achieve results, which he believes sets India apart from big multilateral groupings that have been relied upon in the past.

India is a member of the Quad, SCO, and BRICS with each group coming with a different set of countries and challenges. According to O'Farrell, the Quad is a prime example of this new approach.

"Quad is very clear about what it does, what it does not do. It continues to try to practically address issues that stand in its way, with I tries to practically address issues in the Indo-Pacific, from renewable to ensuring that countries are able to economically make sovereign decisions," he said.

O'Farrell's comments come ahead of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's forthcoming state visit to India. The Australian PM will begin his India visit from Ahmedabad on Wednesday and will travel to Mumbai on Thursday.

He will then hold the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

O'Farrell described the visit as a great opportunity for both countries to further develop economic ties and progress security, defence, and people-to-people relationships.

"PM Albanese is bringing together 27 senior Chief executives to talk to their counterparts to explore opportunities, job that exist as a result of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement," he said.

In Ahmedabad, both PMs will watch the fourth Test match in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy.

"Unlike cricket series, the real benefit of both PMs visiting each other's countries is that both countries win," he said. The visit coincides with the festival of Holi, and the Australian PM is expected to take part in the celebrations in Ahmedabad, according to the envoy.

"Prime Minister Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on the evening of Holi, and I expect him to take part in those celebrations as will many Indians across Australia," he said.

He also remarked on the recent cases of the Khalistani referendum and violence in his country.

"Australians are horrified at any vandalism of religious places of worship and police are very active in trying to track down those who are responsible." He emphasized that Australia is a multicultural, multi-faith country that respects freedom of speech, but that "those matters are taken seriously in Australia," he said.