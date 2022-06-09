Indian couple forced to beg to collect money for 'bribe' to get son's body from hospital in Bihar state

An elderly couple can be witnessed begging on the streets of Indian state of Bihar. But they are not doing it for food or other things but to allegedly pay a ‘bribe’ to “get the body of their son released from a government hospital” in Samastipur, media reports said. To handover the body, a hospital employee has allegedly asked the couple to arrange Rs 50,000. So, the couple, who are poor, has been forced to beg to collect the money.

On social media, a clip of the couple has surfaced. It has gone viral. Several people have commented and shared it. "Some time ago, my son went missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" Mahesh Thakur, the father, told ANI.

On being apprised about the matter, the hospital authorities said strict action will be taken against the culprits. "Those found responsible will not be spared. This is a shame on humanity," said Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur.

