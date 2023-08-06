Indian Consulate offers travel assistance to Hyderabad woman found starving on streets of US

Consulate General of India in Chicago, United States on Saturday (August 5) extended medical and travel assistance to the Hyderabad woman, who was discovered starving on the streets days back, and stating that she is "fit".



"Happy that we could contact Syeda Zaidi and offered help, including medical assistance and travel to India. She is fit and has spoken to her mother in India. She is yet to respond to our offer of support to return to India. We stand ready to extend to her all assistance," said the consulate, in a tweet.



Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who had gone a week before to the United States to pursue a master's degree was found a week ago starving on Chicago's streets. On further investigation, it was found that all her belongings were stolen and that she was depressed.

After the girl was spotted starving, her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and appealing to him to "immediately interfere" and bring her daughter back "as soon as possible."



"This is to state that my daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to pursue her Master's in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA in Aug 2021... She was in touch with us. For the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently, through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and all her belongings had been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and is being seen on the roads of Chicago," read the letter.



"It is requested to kindly ask the Embassy of India, Washington DC, USA, and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed," she stated.

Multiple appeals to minister to facilitate girl's return

A spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a Telangana-based party, said that an appeal was made to Minister Jaishankar to facilitate the girl's return to India. "After my tweet, I received a reply from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate in Chicago that she is not in a condition to travel immediately,” the spokesperson said.



"We are trying to send her parents to Chicago to take care of her. The parents do not have passports. We have appealed to IT Minister KTR (Telangana) to help them get passports and visas from the US Consulate in Hyderabad. Many individuals and organisations have come forward for their trip to the US," he added.

WATCH | US: Indian student found starving & abandoned in Chicago; woman's mother writes to Jaishankar

"We also got a quick response from the government. We thank S Jaishankar, and Indian Consulate in Chicago, and also all the organisations that have come forward to help them," Khan stated.



"Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed to Dr S Jaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate immediate help," MBT spokesperson had earlier written on X.

