/Indian Coast Guard to test & validate oil spill combating capabilities off Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is conducting the 10th edition of the country's National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX-X) in conjunction with the 27th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) & Preparedness Meeting on Sunday, 5th and Monday, 6th October, in the Southern Indian city of Chennai. This biennial flagship NATPOLREX is designed to evaluate and enhance India’s national preparedness to respond to marine oil spill incidents, while testing the efficiency of inter-agency coordination as outlined under the NOSDCP.

The event is expected to witness active participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including central ministries, coastal state governments, major ports, oil handling agencies, and maritime organizations. Significantly, the event will host more than 40 foreign observers from 32 countries and over 100 national delegates, making it a globally relevant forum for marine pollution response.

The exercise will be overseen by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Chief, Indian Coast Guard, and Chairperson, NOSDCP, who will assess the level of preparedness and synergy among the participating agencies.

To showcase India’s operational preparedness, the ICG will deploy a comprehensive array of pollution response assets, including ships and aircraft configured for combating maritime pollution. The drills will highlight the multi-tiered response strategy of the ICG and reinforce the importance of coordinated maritime operations involving both national and international partners. The ongoing NATPOLREX stands out as it would involve a demonstration of oil spill cleanup at a beach. Experts say, a litre of oil that reaches the shore would end up creating 100kg of debris and waste, which is why coastal cleanup is a critical aspect of Marine pollution response.

NATPOLREX-X 2025 will reaffirm India’scommitment to marine environmental protection, aligning with the national vision of sustainable development and ecological responsibility. The exercise will further strengthen inter-agency cooperation, promote the adoption of best practices, and set new benchmarks in maritime environmental stewardship, operational readiness, and technological integration.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Indian Coast Guard Chief, Director General Paramesh, said that the recent ship accidents off India's West Coast would be examined and analyzed at the NATPOLREX technical sessions. He added that the Indian Coast Guard's response and ability to prevent significant damage to the Kerala coast is testimony to the preparedness and synergy of the Indian forces.

He highlighted that the ICG's airborne and seaborne teams braved the harsh southwest monsoon, swiftly rescued distressed crew members, and ensured that the pristine maritime environmental of the Kerala coast remained free from pollution. He was referring to the ICG's response to the sinkage of MSC Elsa 3 in May, and the fire aboard Wan Hai 503 in June, off Kerala.

He added that NATPOLREX-X demonstrates India's commitment towards ensuring that all regional partners and friendly foreign nations in the Indo-Pacific can rise up to any contingency related to Marine oil spills. During the technical discussion phase of the event, there would be sessions to understand the nuances of maritime pollution response and preparedness, where delegates discuss issues pertaining to environment protection.