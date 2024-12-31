The Indian national capital, struggling with a poor average quality index, has recorded its cleanest December air since AQI meters were introduced in 2015 with an AQI of 294. The improvement is attributed to strong winds seen in the first half of the month and record-breaking rainfall in the second, according to officials. These patterns in the weather have brought along a reduction in hazardous pollution levels.

CPCB reports: AQI shows improvement

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the national capital experienced clean air between Dec 1 and Dec 15, with just one “very poor” day recorded. The AQI stood at 173 on Monday (Dec 30) in the moderate category, which was an improvement in the air quality from Sunday’s 225 poor air quality index.



The month of December has seen eight moderate air quality days, a sharp increase in comparison to the previous years, where Delhi recorded no more than three such days in this month. The lowest AQI was recorded on December 28 at 139, making it the cleanest Dec day on record.



Fifth wettest December since 1901

The national capital marked the fifth wettest December since 1901, observing 53.5 mm of rainfall. The city recorded 41.2 mm of rainfall on Dec 28 in a single day, making it the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years. The average minimum temperature in December was 8.4 °C, with an average maximum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius. This marks the coldest December since 14 years.

December’s highest and lowest AQI

While December 28 recorded the lowest AQI of 139, December 19 saw the highest AQI of 451, categorized as "severe."

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

Above 400: Severe

(With inputs from agencies)

