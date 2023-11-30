India approves major defence deal: 97 Tejas aircraft, 156 Prachand helicopters to boost armed forces

The Indian government on Thursday (Nov 30) approved, believed to be, one of largest ever defence deals, placing orders to purchase home-made 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, according to media reports.

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the deals worth around Rs 2.23 trillion ($26.74 billion approx.).

According to The Economic Times newspaper, the value of the 97 Tejas aircraft is expected to be around Rs 650 billion ($7 billion), making it the largest-ever fighter aircraft deal in the country.

“The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on November 30, 2023, accorded approval in respect of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for various Capital Acquisition Proposals amounting to Rs 2.23 lakh crore, of which, acquisition worth Rs 2.20 lakh crore (98% of total AoN amount) will be sourced from domestic industries,” the government said in a statement.

“This will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry towards the aim of achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance).

In the Indian defence parlance, the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) is a formal first step in the procurement process.

Will take time to get inducted into military

Once the DAC grants approval for the AON, contract negotiations with the defence manufacturers will begin, which may take time but not longer than it would have been had the foreign players been involved.

After the negotiations of the pricing and other requirements are concluded, the proposal is then sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security for clearance.

Usually, the final induction into the military may take a few years, or up to a decade.

Moreover, the DAC has also approved deals for the procurement of two types of anti-tank munitions namely, Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type - 2 and Type-3, which are capable of neutralising tanks and armoured personnel carriers and enemy personnel.

“To replace the Indian Field Gun (IFG), which has completed its service life, AoN for procurement of state-of-the-art Towed Gun System (TGS) has been granted which will become a mainstay of Artillery forces of Indian Army.”

“The AoN was also accorded for 155 mm Nubless projectile for use in 155 mm Artillery guns which will enhance lethality and safety of the projectiles. All these equipment of the Indian Army will be procured under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category,” it said.

Biggest ever deals

Both Tejas aircraft and Prachand helicopters are developed by government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Tejas Mk-1A Light Combat Aircraft is an indigenously designed and manufactured fourth-generation fighter capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles at ease.

It is equipped with AESA Radar, EW suite consisting of radar warning and self-protection jamming, Digital Map Generator (DMG), Smart Multi-function Displays (SMFD), Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT), Advanced Radio Altimeter and other advances features.