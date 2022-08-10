Watch India@75: India's defence forces & the rise of women power

India's defence forces have kept an eagle eye on the border since independence. The country has fought three key battles with its neighbours in the 20th century post-independence.

The India-China war in 1962 marked a turning point in relations between the two countries. Although India lost the war, the Line of Actual Control(LAC) became the focus of attention. In 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed again in Galwan nearly 60 years later. In 1971, India demolished Pakistan handing the biggest military defeat to its neighbour as a new nation Bangladesh was born in South Asia which was earlier called East Pakistan.

Indian forces were involved in another clash with Pakistan as the neighbouring country kept its "proxy war" alive to embarrass India as it started the Kargil conflict in 1999. The Indian troops pushed back Pakistan soldiers in Kargil with the help of the Indian Air Force which also aligned with the Indian Army.

In fact, the rise of women power in the defence forces has been a significant development in the last few years. Women have been leading the charge in India's defence forces over the years.

Shivangi Singh became India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot as the country inducted the elite fighter aircraft from France. The Indian Air Force ace was flying the MiG-21 Bison before the Rafale fighter.

Captain Abhilasha Barak scripted history after becoming the first woman to join the Army as a combat pilot. Reports say over 9,000 women are currently in service in various wings of the Indian armed forces. Women have also taken up helicopter operations on Indian Naval ships and have taken part in India's Coast guard and special frontier force. India's elite NSG unit has also inducted women commandos.

