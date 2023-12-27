India: Woman dies in Jaipur after man deliberately runs over her with car

A woman in India's Jaipur city lost her life after a heated argument escalated, resulting in a man deliberately running over her with a car. The incident took place outside a Jaipur hotel and was captured on CCTV in the early hours of Tuesday (Dec 26).

CCTV footage shows Mangesh Arora, the accused, running over the woman, Uma, and her friend Rajkumar. Despite attempts by onlookers to intervene, Mangesh drove his car over the victims, leading to Uma's and causing injuries to Rajkumar.

The tragic event occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am outside a hotel on Girdhar Marg in the Jawahar Circle police station area. Uma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh working in Jaipur, and her friend Rajkumar became victims of the intentional car strike.

Altercation originating from comments

The incident stemmed from comments made by Mangesh and his girlfriend towards Uma, leading to objections from Rajkumar.

The situation escalated into a verbal spat in front of the hotel, prompting Mangesh to leave temporarily. However, he returned shortly, driving his car into Uma and Rajkumar.

Police official Dalbeer Singh provided insights into the investigation to ANI, stating that Mangesh and his girlfriend initiated the altercation. Following the fatal act, the accused fled the scene.

Also watch | India: Ammonia leak in Chennai's Tamil Nadu leave at least 34 hospitalised "The accused, Mangesh, was having drinks with her girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments on Uma. When Rajkumar objected to the comments, Mangesh said he already knew him," Singh said.

The police are actively examining CCTV footage to apprehend Mangesh, who is currently on the run. A case has been filed against him under charges of murder and attempted murder, and a thorough investigation is underway to bring justice to the victims.

