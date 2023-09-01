India witnessed driest August in 122 years, says IMD

After the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon in India is expected to cause showers in the month of September, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). This will bring rain to central and southern parts of the country.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra addressed a virtual press conference on Thursday (August 31). He said that September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.

However, Mohapatra added that even if rainfall in September remains on the higher side. The seasonal rainfall (June-September) average is expected to be below normal.

He said that development of El Nino in the equitorial Pacific Ocean was the most important reason behind the less rainfall in August.

However, he added that the Indian Ocean Dipole - the difference in sea surface temperature of Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal - had started turning positive. This he said, may potentially counter the impact of El Nino.

The director general said that Madden Julian Oscillation - the eastward moving pulse of cloud and the rainfall in the tropics too was turning favourable for Monsoon in India and it will possibly lead to revival of the Monsoon.

In central India, the rainfall in August was around 164.5 mm compared to previous lowest rainfall record of 172.8 mm in 1905.

The peninsular India recorded 73.5 mm of rain in August as compared to previous lowest rainfall record of 89.4 mm in 1905.

In August this year, there was 36 per cent rainfall deficiency. The month was also hot in addition to being dry.

The all-India average for maximum temperature was 32.09 degrees Celsius. Normally, the average is 31.09 degrees Celsius. The all-India average mean temperature was 28.40 degrees Celsius compared to 27.55 degrees Celsius, which is the case normally.

Figures under both these heads were highest for the month since 1901.

