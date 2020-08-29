India withdraws from Russian exercises over Chinese presence

India has withdrawn from multilateral "Kavkaz 2020 exercise" that was to take place in Russia over Chinese presence and the coronavirus crisis.

A government source told WION it is "not the correct time to be seen participating with" Chinese force and of course the COVID-19 pandemic being the other worry.

India conveyed its decision to Russia, the host of the exercise on Friday evening.

China and Pakistan will be participating in the exercise. It is taking place from September 15 to 27th.

After the India-China violent face-off on June 15 in Galwan in eastern Ladakh, New Delhi has been taking tough action against Chinese companies including other measures.

Amid India's refusal not to take part in the Russian exercise involving China, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Moscow next wek for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or the SCO defence ministers meet.