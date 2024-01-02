India Weather Update: Delhi to get relief from fog soon, cold wave to worsen in some states

Cold weather will persist in several regions of North India for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast. However, it will gradually diminish after a few days.

According to the IMD forecast, 'dense' to 'very dense' fog will continue across Northwest and East India for three days. After that, the fog's intensity will decrease. However, dense fog might prevail in some regions of Punjab till January 5.

Delhi Weather Forecast

In India's national capital, Delhi, the maximum temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius on January 7, and the minimum will be around nine degrees Celsius on January 2 and January 6, the IMD forecast said.

The foggy weather in Delhi delayed 26 trains on Tuesday, according to a notice issued by the Indian Railways. The weather department has predicted that Delhi will see an improvement in the fog situation, as clear skies and shallow fog will prevail in the capital city in the coming week.

Cold Wave And Rainfall Weather Forecast

The Meteorological Department has predicted a plunge in temperature in many parts of Central India, along with a cold wave, between January 5 and January 11. Madhya Pradesh, northern regions of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh will witness a drop in night temperature. Cold conditions will also surge in neighbouring areas of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Furthermore, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in some regions of south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep in the next three to four days. Light to isolated rainfall is also probable over Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh from January 2 to 5.

In January 2024, the monthly minimum temperature will be 'above normal' over most parts of India, except some regions in North India, where 'normal' to 'below normal' temperatures will prevail, according to Director General of Meteorology, Mrityunjay Mohapatra. He added, "Seasonal rainfall over the country from January to March is most likely to be above normal. Normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is likely to prevail over most parts of the country except parts of extreme south peninsular India, extreme northwest and northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely."