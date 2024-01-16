India Weather: Dense fog causes flight, train disruptions in Delhi; IMD says no relief for next few days

Delhi seems to have no relief from the foggy and bone-chilling weather, as residents woke up to another day of dense fog covering the city on Tuesday. The weather conditions have also disrupted rail and flight operations, forcing passengers to wait several hours at the airport and railway stations.

Amid the dense fog and low visibility, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport delayed at least 30 flights and cancelled 17, ANI reported.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared in a post on X, "Delhi Palam(VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today." The weather department also informed that a layer of fog covered areas stretching from Punjab to Northeast India across Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal at 05:30 am IST.

The situation was similar to Monday (Jan 15), where fog delayed at least 313 flights leaving Delhi airport and cancelled 82, according to aviation website Flightradar24. The IGI airport authority stated at 06:50 am IST, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Amid the flight delays and cancellations, several passengers have faced difficulty at the Delhi airport. A passenger told ANI, "My flight was about to depart at 8:40 am but it is now scheduled to depart at 10:30 am. The reason they have given is mainly due to weather & fog."

Furthermore, over 30 trains to Delhi from various cities of India were running late due to dense conditions on Tuesday (Jan 16).

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was five degrees Celsius. Delhi witnessed the winter season's lowest on Monday at 3.3 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued an orange alert over Delhi for Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold weather and dense fog will continue to prevail for the next few days. 30 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 16th January. pic.twitter.com/v9g14OlFwR — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024 × "Temperature (24-hr Tendency ℃) over Delhi recorded at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January: Safdarjung: 4.8 ( 24-hr Tendency -2.4), Palam: 7.2 (24-hr Tendency +0.0)," IMD shared in a post on X. Air quality in Delhi was "severe" on Tuesday, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI of 401, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will continue to witness dense to very dense fog until Thursday (Jan 18), IMD predicted.