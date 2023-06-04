India train crash: On-leave disaster response personnel sent first alert, rescued many during 'golden hour'

An on-leave personnel of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) played a crucial role in alerting emergency services about one of country's deadliest rail accidents in Balasore, Odisha on Saturday evening.

The personnel, identified as Venkatesh NK, was on-board Coromandel Express.

The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express entered the wrong track and collided with a stationary goods train.

The impact caused the coaches to scatter, with some ending up on an adjacent track.

Shortly after, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, traveling at high speed, rammed into the scattered coaches, resulting in derailment and consequent devastation.

This incident stands as the most catastrophic rail accident in India in nearly three decades, claiming the lives of at least 292 people and leaving over 1,100 injured. How Venkatesh NK gave rescue teams their 'Golder Hour'? As the Coromandel Express train crashed in Balasore, Venkatesh NK immediately notified his senior inspector in the NDRF and shared the live location of the accident site through WhatsApp, enabling the prompt arrival of first rescue teams.

Venkatesh NK himself had a narrow escape as his coach, B-7, derailed but did not collide with the coaches ahead of it.

Also watch | Odisha Train Crash | PM Modi: All possible assistance being given to those affected × Venkatesh, who was in a third AC coach with seat number 58, acted swiftly by assisting passengers and ensuring their safety.

He credited the locals, particularly a medical shop owner, as the true heroes, as they provided immediate aid to the victims using the resources available to them.

Venkatesh, currently aboard a relief train bound for Chennai, recounted feeling a massive jolt and witnessing passengers in his coach falling down.

He quickly helped the first passenger and then proceeded to assist others.

In pitch dark, the on-leave NDRF personnel reportedly located injured and trapped passengers and brought them to safety.

The locals also used their mobile phones and torches until the rescue teams arrived.

The jawan's timely alert and the subsequent response by the NDRF and the local administration played a crucial role in coordinating rescue efforts. Venkatesh's phone call was likely the first notification received by the NDRF, leading to the subsequent mobilisation of rescue teams.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi said that an NDRF jawan is always on duty, regardless of whether they are in uniform or not.

The first NDRF and Odisha state rescue teams took approximately an hour to reach the accident site after the incident occurred around 7 pm on Friday.

During this critical "golden hour," the NDRF rescuer saved multiple lives.

Golden Hour is the period immediately following a traumatic injury, which is deemed crucial for prompt medical and surgical intervention to prevent fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

