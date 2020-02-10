India to take second batch of envoys to Jammu and Kashmir 

India will be taking the second set of foreign envoys to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir later this week.

According to a source, "A group of envoys from different geographical regions will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir this week".

India had taken the first batch of 15 envoys on January 9 and 10. These envoys included diplomats from countries of Latin America, Africa, ASEAN along with the envoy of the United States.

The demand for statehood, restoration of internet and development dominated the discourse during the envoy's meet with civil society in Srinagar last month.

The US had called the visit an important step but raised concern over the detention of political leaders.

US State Department's Alice Wells, in a tweet, said, "Closely following @USAmbIndia & other foreign diplomats’ recent trip to Jammu & Kashmir. Important step. We remain concerned by the detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy."

Last year in October, a group of European parliamentarians were taken on a visit but that was in their private capacity.