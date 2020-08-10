India to send 4 diplomats to New York as it takes seat at UNSC high table

India will increase its diplomatic presence at its mission to the United Nations ahead of taking the role as a non-permanent member at UNSC from 1st January 2021.

India will be appointing four more diplomats who will serve at the Indian mission to UN in New York viz. R Ravindran IFS 1999, Pratik Mathur IFS 2007, Ashish Sharma IFS 2009, Rajesh Parihar IFS 2009.

The mission is led by Ambassador T S Tirumurti who is India's top diplomat at the Indian mission to UN and Ambassador Nagaraj Naidu, Deputy envoy. While both will be ambassador level rank, R Ravindran currently Joint Secretary (Central and West Africa) will be number three and the Political Coordinator.

Pratik Mathur is currently Deputy Secretary PMO, Ashish Sharma is in protocol division of MEA and Rajesh Parihar is first secretary (Economic & Commerce) at the Indian mission in Bejing.

With a strong Beijing connection, four diplomats -- Deputy envoy Nagaraj Naidu, Madhu Sudan, Prateek Mathur and Siddharth Malik, are Mandarin speakers. Madhu Sudan was Prime Minister Modi's interpreter at the informal Wuhan summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April of 2018.

India has 14 diplomats at its mission in the UN and with the addition of four, strength will go up to 18. Other Indian diplomats are Amarnath, Mayank Singh, Vidisha Maitra, Yedla Umashankar, Deepak Misra, Paulomi Tripathi, Mijito Vinito, Gopal K Wadhwa with Col. Sandeep Kapoor looking into Peacekeeping and Thirugnana Sambandan into Peacekeeping issues relating to Police.

India got elected to the UNSC in June with the overwhelming support of 184 votes out of 192 countries.

It was elected unopposed, as New Delhi was the sole candidate for the Asia-Pacific seat. As the founding member of the world body, India has already served seven times as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.