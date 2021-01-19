India to gift COVID vaccines to 6 neighbouring countries in first tranche

India on Tuesday confirmed that it will be beginning COVID vaccine export starting tomorrow with the first tranche being gifted to 6 neighbouring countries. These countries are Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. The vaccines will reach Bhutan at around 11 am local time tomorrow with 150,000 doses and the Maldives at around 2 pm with 100,000 doses.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its release said, "Keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of the humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance... from 20 January 2021."

When it comes to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, India is still awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

The MEA said, "India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines" and "this will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries."

The Indian PM Narendra Modi tweeted the announcement as well and, in a tweet, said, "India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead."

Ahead of the delivery of vaccines, India is conducting training programmes - covering administrative and operational aspects on Tuesday and Wednesday for immunisation managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries. This is being done both at national and provincial levels.

External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "India fulfils commitment to give vaccines to humanity. Supplies to our neighbours will start on 20th January. The Pharmacy of the World will deliver to overcome the COVID challenge."

India has got requests from a dozen countries for the COVID vaccines. Last year, amid the pandemic, India sent hydroxychloroquine and Paracetamol to 150 countries. India has also been organising several training courses for healthcare workers and administrators of partner countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.