India to evacuate citizens from Iran over coronavirus fears

India is set to evacute its citizens from Iran even as fears over corona rus grows in the west asian country.

Iran on Saturday gave permission to India to evacuate its citizens from the country as health ministry reported nine new deaths and a 53 per cent jump in infections over the previous 24 hours. At least 43 people have died in Iran due to coronavirus and and 593 have been infected.

In a note verbale, Iranian mission said, "The Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran has communicated its full preparedness for carrying out of needful medical examination based on relevant health protocols in respect of screening the Coronavirus at the health centres established in the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran, and also at other points of exit from Iran, including land borders which could be used in favour of Indian nationals at the time of their departure from Iran."

The Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra, in a tweet, said, 'working to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back home".

"Discussions are underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements," he also said.

Most of the impacted are Kashmiri pilgrims and students. As per a report, 100 Indian students and 300 pilgrims are stuck in Iran.

India has suspended all flights from Iran including Mahan Air and Iran Air.

As per the Iranian Academic calendar, the schools and universities remain closed for almost 20 to 25 days from March 20 due to Nowrouz holidays, the Iranian New Year.

The Iran government has closed universities due to the coronavirus crisis and asked students to vacate their hostels.

The Tehran Gurudwara Sahib is facilitating the return of the Sikh families.

Meanwhile, Iran has requested New Delhi to allow the country's citizens who are stranded in India to be be taken back in special Iranian flights.

"Iran expects from Indian authorities to provide the same facility for Iranian nationals at the time of departure from India and take immediate action for transfer of those passengers of both countries who have been affected as a result of existing limits on travel," Iran's Embassy said on Twitter.