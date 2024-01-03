India to assist Tanzania in raising mechanised infantry battalion

As part of the expanding military cooperation, India is set to assist Tanzania in establishing a mechanised infantry battalion. This was part of the conversation between the two countries during the visit of the Chief of Defence Forces of Tanzania, General Jacob John Mkunda to India last month.

During the visit, the Tanzanian military chief toured the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School in Ahmednagar and was accompanied by a 15-member delegation.

He was given insights into diverse facets of mechanised infantry warfare and witnessed live demonstrations that showcased the firepower and mobility of infantry combat vehicles, along with combat tactics and weapons handling.

The Mechanized Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army is equipped with armoured vehicles, seamlessly integrating infantry mobility with the potent firepower and protection of mechanised forces. This capability enables swift troop deployment across the battlefield, highlighting its crucial role in contemporary military operations.

Before he visited Ahmednagar, General Mkunda held discussions in Delhi with Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande and other top officials. The visit comes in the wake of increased defence engagement between India and Tanzania, highlighted by the visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India in October.

Tanzania's defence minister visited India in August 2022 and February 2023 and the Indian Army chief's visit to the East African country in October 2023 reflected the deepening ties in the defence sector.

India and Tanzania have bolstered military ties as both armies exchange training opportunities. Tanzanian forces consistently join India's UN Peacekeeping training, showcasing commitment to enhancing peacekeeping skills. Since 2017, an Indian Army Training Team has been stationed at Tanzania's Command and Staff College in Duluti.

Recent Tanzanian delegations marked a significant presence at major military events in India, including Aero India 23, Indo Africa Army Chiefs Conclave-23, and AFINDEX-23.

India's outreach to Africa for defence collaboration and capacity building has gained momentum, with a particular focus on the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD). The dialogue, held on the sidelines of the DefExpo, has seen participation from several defence ministers.