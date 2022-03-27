India successfully test-fires advanced version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM)

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed that on Sunday (March 27), the country has successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system.

The test-fire was carried out off the coast of Odisha's Balasore, which is an eastern Indian state.

DRDO said that the missile was test-fired at 10.30 am (local time) validating long-range parameters.

DRDO said in a tweet: "MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range."

"The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.

The MRSAM system provides point and area air defence for ground assets against a wide range of threats including fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, sub-sonic & supersonic cruise missiles etc.

It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kilometres in severe saturation scenarios. The missile is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system for achieving high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase.

The firing unit comprises of Missiles, Combat Management System (CMS), Mobile Launcher Systems (MLS), Advanced Long Range Radar, Mobile Power System (MPS), Radar Power System (RPS), Reloader Vehicle (RV) and Field Service Vehicle (FSV).