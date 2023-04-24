India: Student, failing to pursue studies, commits suicide by bursting firecrackers in mouth

A 24-year-old Indian student, who was studying B.SC, committed suicide by bursting a firecracker inside his mouth on Sunday.

The deceased boy, who was identified as Brajesh Prajapati from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, decided to take his life after his family informed him that they won't be able to send him to any big or metropolitan city for pursuing studying higher studies because of their bad financial conditions,

“Deceased Prajapati took the extreme step as he was tense over some issues,” said a police official who was quoted as saying by the Indian news agency PTI.

"Prajapati burst a 'sutli' bomb cracker in his mouth when he was in the toilet at around 9 am. After hearing the sound, his family members rushed in. They shifted him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the police official added.

The police registered a case of suicide and further investigation into the incident is being carried out. The student's elder brother Hridyesh said that his brother scored good marks in exams and was completing a B.SC course from a local college.

The police officials said that due to the bursting of a sutli bomb or hydro-bomb inside his mouth, his face was extensively damaged which lead to his death.

Recounting the horrific incident, the family members stated that they suddenly heard the sound of firecrackers bursting inside the household and hence, they rushed to the toilet.

When the door was broken with the help of neighbours, they discovered the lifeless body of the boy lying on the floor in a pool of blood and his face badly torn.

A matchbox and the remnants of the twine bomb were also found at the site of the incident. The gruesome sight left the family shocked and in disbelief.

The neighbours said that the boy was a bright student who had previously secured a rank in the list of the top 10 best-performing students of the district by scoring 82 per cent in Class 10.

The locals said that it was the family's financial constraints which prevented the boy from fulfilling his aspirations because of this his behaviour changed and he decided to end his life.

The district hospital's civil surgeon Dr Dilip Singh Sikarwar, who performed the postmortem, stated that due to the twine bomb's explosion in the boy's mouth, there was significant damage caused to his nose, jaw and surrounding bones, which led to his death.