India slams Pakistan for 'peddling false anti-India propaganda' over killing of two terrorists

India strongly reacted to the comments made by Pakistan over the killing of two terrorists on Thursday (Jan 25) and said that the neighbouring country is an “epicentre of terrorism” and “will reap what it sows”.



Responding to media questions regarding the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's remarks, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda. As the world knows, Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime, and illegal transnational activities.”

In response to media queries regarding remarks made by Pakistan Foreign Ministry, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen media reports regarding certain remarks by Pakistan Foreign Secretary. It is Pakistan’s latest attempt at peddling false and malicious… pic.twitter.com/AkRoRTIq0x — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024 ×

“India and many other countries have publicly warned Pakistan cautioning that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence. Pakistan will reap what it sows. To blame others for its own misdeeds can neither be a justification nor a solution,” he added.