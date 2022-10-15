India: State-run 'Bharat Petroleum' aims to offer EV charging at 7000 fuel stations across country

India's state-run Oil & Gas explorer and producer 'Bharat Petroleum' aims to convert 7,000 of its conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options. In the medium to long term, this will also include the facility to charge electric vehicles (EVs).

The Fortune Global 500 company plans to provide EV charging stations of CCS-2 standard at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country.

As part of this initiative, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has already set up 25 kilowatts, EV fast-charging corridors in the southern part of India.

The first phase comprised the Chennai-Trichy-Madurai route in Tamil Nadu and the second phase is implemented on the highway connecting Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg route.

Speaking at the launch of the EV Fast-Charging Corridors, PS Ravi, executive director in-charge (retail), BPCL said, “The growth of Indian electric vehicle market has been significant over the years and the launch of our EV fast-charging corridors on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway is aligned with India’s EV dream of transitioning to cleaner alternatives."

"Our leading edge in providing “superior” solution and experiences will serve our EV customers along the two new corridors and will provide a 'Pure for Sure' experience in this exciting journey of electric mobility," added Ravi.

The fast chargers follow the CCS-2 protocol and are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the aforementioned routes.

According to the company, the 25 kW fast charger will enable customers to charge their EVs in about 30 minutes and thereby gain a travel range of up to 125 km. The fast charger can be self-operated without any manual assistance. However, support staff help will be available, if and when needed.

