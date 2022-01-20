India State Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP likely to retain Uttar Pradesh

The recent developments, such as OBC politicians transferring to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Malayam's daughter-in-law joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have made the Uttar Pradesh election all the more fascinating and nail-biting.

According to one of the most recent and largest opinion polls, Yogi Adityanath's BJP is expected to win a second term in office.

In all five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur – Zee News, one of the country's largest media companies, conducted an opinion poll to predict voter sentiment in collaboration with Design Boxed, a political campaign management firm with extensive experience in opinion polling.

This is also the largest opinion poll done in India's history in terms of sample size.

Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the people's top pick for the position of Uttar Pradesh chief minister, according to a Zee News poll. Adityanath is favoured by 47 per cent of all respondents, while 35 per cent want SP president Akhilesh Yadav to be the next chief minister. Mayawati has received 9% of the vote, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has received 5% of the vote.

The 'Janta Ka Mood,' which is being described as the world's largest opinion survey, has received over 1.2 million replies from people across the five states.

According to the results of the opinion poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time.

How many seats do you think the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) will win in total?

According to the poll, the BJP+ is expected to win 245-267 seats, while the SP+ is expected to win 125-148 seats.

Mayawati's BSP is expected to win between 5 and 9 seats, while Congress is expected to win only 3 to 7 seats.

Others may only be able to get 2-6 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)