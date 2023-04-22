India, Sri Lanka strengthen cultural ties with gift of historic paintings depicting Buddhist heritage

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka, a series of historic paintings were unveiled by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi. The paintings were presented by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Milinda Moragoda, and depicted the arrival of King Ashoka’s son, Mahendra, and his daughter, Sangamitra, to Sri Lanka. The High Commissioner was accompanied by a group of senior monks from Sri Lanka, led by the Most Venerable Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero. Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) was also present on the occasion.

During the event, Minister Lekhi highlighted the close historical, cultural, and traditional relationship between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in the context of the Buddhist connection. She emphasised the importance of strengthening this relationship further for future generations over centuries. Minister Lekhi said that the "paintings have been presented by monks who have travelled all the way from Sri Lanka. They brought two paintings which are replicas of two original paintings available in a temple near Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo."

The Sri Lankan delegation was in Delhi to take part in the global Buddhist Summit 2023, organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Ministry of Culture. The delegation expressed elation over the Minister's decision to do something more concrete on the Buddhist network between Sri Lanka and India in the coming months and years.

The presence of the Sri Lankan Buddhist monks was significant, given the deep historical and cultural connections between Buddhism and both India and Sri Lanka. The paintings presented by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner served as a poignant reminder of the longstanding ties between the two nations, cemented over the years through shared culture and history.

The two murals, which were painted by the eminent Sri Lankan painter Solias Mendis in the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara, depict the commencement of Buddhism in Sri Lanka in the 3rd century BCE. The murals depict the arrival of Arahat Bhikkhu Mahinda, son of Emperor Ashoka, delivering the message of the Buddha to King Devanampiyatissa of Sri Lanka upon arriving on the island. The second mural depicts the arrival of Theri Bhikkhuni Sanghamitta, the daughter of the emperor, bearing the sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi tree under which Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment.

