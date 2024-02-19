‘INDIA’ selfie point becomes highly popular among tourists in Kashmir’s Uri near LoC

A selfie point in Kashmir’s Uri near the Line of Control (LoC), India’s de-facto border with Pakistan, is drawing tourists in large numbers as it allows them to capture stunning border regions as well as the picturesque Jhelum river.

The point, named INDIA, was opened for public around India’s Republic Day this year, which is observed on January 26. Indian news agency PTI quoted army officials as saying that the selfie point provides visitors with an engaging environment symbolising a sense of nationalism in the region.

Brain child of Rouble Nagi

The INDIA selfie point was envisioned by Rouble Nagi, an artist and the founder of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF), a Mumbai-based NGO.

The point has been placed along the National Highway-44 and the structure offers a panoramic view of the picturesque Jhelum river, enhancing the pride of the locals as well as the tourists, the officials said.

Army thanks the RNAF

PTI quoted the Indian Army as thanking the Nagi’s foundation for its women empowerment projects. “Her gesture of gifting the structure stands as a testimony to rising nationalism in the valley. The selfie point was conceptualised with an aim to provide a unique engaging environment for individuals and groups alike,” the army said.

Nagi expresses gratitude

Nagi also expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to sculpt the name of the nation through her art installation. She said she saw her work as a tribute to the sacrifices made by various sections of society for the country’s freedom.

“Nothing feels better than sculpting the name of my nation through my art. Proud to install my sculpture #INDIA at Uri, a remote border region,” Nagi, daughter of a retired army officer, said.

“How blessed we are to be free. Our children need to know the sacrifices that were made by so many to protect the freedom we enjoy today,” she said, urging people to visit Uri.

Nagi has played a key role in establishing other important selfie points in Kashmir as well, including one at the revamped Polo View market, Rajbagh and Dal Lake.