India sees hike in daily Covid tally with 10,542 new cases

India on Wednesday (April 19) saw a hike in its daily Covid tally after 10,542 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,845,401, according to the Union Health Ministry's dashboard. For the last five days, there was a nationwide falling trend in infections. Here are the cases seen in the last five days: April 14- 11,109; April 15- 10,753; April 16- 10,093; April 17- 9,111 and April 18- 7,633 cases.

On Wednesday, the active cases in the country stand at 63,562, and 8,175 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,250,649. The recovery rate stands at 98.67%. The death toll, meanwhile, increased to 531,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that the daily positivity and weekly positivity rate stand at 4.39% and 5.14% respectively. "92.46 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 2,40,014 tests conducted in the last 24 hours," the statement added.

On the vaccination front, authorities have administered 220.66 crore doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 487 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday had recorded 7,633 Covid cases, 11 deaths, and 6,702 recoveries.

