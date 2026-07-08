/India's wider Insurance coverage isn't buying affordable care | Analysis

India has spent the last decade narrowing one of healthcare's most stubborn gaps. Out-of-pocket spending, once the single biggest driver of medical poverty, has fallen from 62.6 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22, according to National Health Accounts estimates released by the Union Health Ministry. Government health spending has grown correspondingly, more than tripling in per capita terms over the same period.

By the numbers, that is real progress. But for a growing number of patients, insurance in hand does not mean an affordable bill in the end, and industry voices argue the reason lies less in how much of India is insured than in what that insurance actually covers.

The coverage illusion



India now counts roughly 58 crore insured citizens, per the latest IRDAI Annual Report. But the composition of that number matters more than its size. Only about 6 crore hold individually purchased retail policies; the remainder are covered through government schemes or employer-sponsored group insurance, which typically ends the moment a person changes jobs. Insurance penetration, premiums as a share of GDP, has actually slipped, from 4 per cent in FY23 to 3.7 per cent in FY24, roughly half the global average of 7 per cent. Health insurers processed 3.26 crore claims last year with an 8 per cent repudiation rate, IRDAI data show.

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None of this means insurance isn't working. It means insurance was never designed to absorb everything a patient might need, and that design gap is where affordability quietly breaks down.

Where the gap bites



IRDAI's standardised exclusion framework, the baseline that shapes most retail and group policies, permanently or routinely excludes several categories: cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, dental treatment outside of accident cases, infertility and assisted reproduction procedures such as IVF, and vision correction below a defined threshold. These are not obscure carve-outs; they cover some of the most commonly sought elective treatments in urban India today.

That structural reality is the starting point for Gaurav Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of CarePay, a Gurugram-based healthcare financing platform, who argues the industry has not fully reckoned with what it means for patients.

"Insurance is an important part of healthcare access, but coverage alone does not make treatment affordable. Many patients still face exclusions, waiting periods, claim limits and above all, procedures that are not covered at all. This is especially common in areas such as fertility, dentistry, dermatology, eye care and other elective or specialised treatments," Gupta said, offering an industry perspective on where financing intersects with insurance policy.

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He points to the moment of decision as the real pressure point. "A patient may need treatment, but may not have the liquidity to pay a large amount upfront. Even when part of the cost is insured, the remaining out-of-pocket amount can lead to delayed treatment," Gupta said. "Affordable healthcare therefore needs a broader financial support system. This includes flexible payment options, faster eligibility decisions and protection products designed around specific treatment risks."

Financing as the missing layer



That diagnosis has spawned a small but fast-growing category of Indian fintechs offering point-of-care medical financing, converting a large upfront bill into an EMI a patient can manage in real time, at the clinic, rather than through a separate loan application later. CarePay, founded in 2023, is among a handful of players, alongside firms such as SaveIN, operating in this space, partnering with clinics across categories including fertility, dental and dermatology, and working with bank and non-bank lending partners to underwrite the credit.

"That is the gap CarePay was built to address. By embedding financing at the point of care, we help turn a large upfront bill into a payment plan patients can manage," Gupta said. "Insurance remains vital for major medical risks, but much of India's elective and specialised care is still paid for out of pocket. Closing that access gap requires more than coverage, it requires simple, transparent financing available at the moment a patient makes the treatment decision."

It is worth noting this is an industry participant's account of a gap his own company is built to profit from, a point that does not invalidate the underlying data, but is relevant context for readers.

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