India, Russia to fast track Ka-226T chopper and AK203 rifle production; India to receive helicopter technology

India and Russia have agreed to resolve issues around the production of Ka-226T and AK203 projects and fast track it. Fast-tracking for the production of Ka 226T and AK203 was discussed during Indian defence minister visit to Moscow earlier this week.

Sources told WION, "The parties have resolved and will make all efforts to fast-track the launching of these projects".

Ka-226 T helicopter project announced in 2014 is expected to replace Indian army's light utility helicopters Cheetah and Chetek. The main aim of the project is on "Make in India" production of KA 22T helicopters with Indian companies expected to take large scale part in the project. Many of local Indian vendors are expected to become the suppliers as the Russian-Indian joint venture has signed MoUs with a number of companies.

Sources said, “India will be able to receive some crucial helicopter technologies" with "integration of various helicopter systems being possible"

While the intergovernmental agreements were signed are a long time ago, a formal contract is still not signed and the actual project's launch is still pending.

Ka 226t will be produced at a factory in Bengaluru. The maximum speed of Ka226t is 220km/h and can carry a weight of 3600kg with a payload of 785 kg.

AK203 is the variant of Kalashnikov family of rifles and will be produced at the Indo Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) rifle manufacturing facility in Korwa, Amethi. Compared to earlier Kalashnikov rifles, AK203 is considered to have better accuracy.

The rifle has customizability due to use of the Picatinny rail, which enables instalment on the basic rifle of additional equipment and therefore can be quickly adapted for the various components of the Indian Forces. The gun has been already tested under the conditions of extreme heat and cold.