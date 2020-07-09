India reports the highest single-day spike of over 24000 cases

A record single-day jump of 24879 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 7, 67,296 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recoveries, however, have also increased to 4, 76,378. The total recovery rate of the nation now stands at 62%.



According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2, 67,061 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

India’s doubling time for total cases has increased to 22.3 days, and that for active cases to 33.7 days. Doubling time for deaths, meanwhile, stands at 29.3 days.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the Covid-19 virus. The total number of cases reported in the state has reached 2, 23,724. The death tally has gone up to 9,448. Total 91.084 cases are still active.

Five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (5,134), Tamil Nadu (3,616), Delhi (2,008), Telangana (1,879), and Karnataka (1,498).

(With inputs from agencies)