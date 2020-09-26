India reports over 85,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; infections rise over 5.9 million nationwide

India recorded 85,362 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 including 1,089 deaths as the country continues to grapple with the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, the health ministry said in a statement. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 93,379.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 7,02,69,975 coronavirus samples were tested till September 25 and 13,41,535 virus samples were tested on Friday.

Karnataka reported 8,655 new coronavirus cases including 86 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 5,57,212 including 98,474 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 8,417.

West Bengal reported 3,190 new coronavirus cases with 59 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rising to 2,41,059 with active cases rising to 25,374.

There have been 4,665 deaths due to the virus in West Bengal, the state health department said.

In Andaman and Nicobar islands, 15 new coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 3,759 with 179 active cases. There have been 52 fatalities due to the virus in the islands.

In Ladakh, 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported on Friday.