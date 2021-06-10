India reports highest daily Covid death toll

India on Thursday reported highest number of Covid deaths in 24-hour period. The death toll has been the highest since the pandemic hit last year. The data has been released by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This spike in number of deaths has come as daily infections have been showing downward trend. On Thursday, 94,052 fresh Covid infections were reported. The number of fresh infections was less than 100,000 for third consecutive day.

The spike in the national toll followed revision in the death toll in the state of Bihar. The prviously unaccounted 3,951 deaths sent its toll above 9,000.

If the state's revised tally is reduced, then the death toll stands at 2,197 across the country in last 24 hours.

The Bihar Health Department reported 9,429 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday evening, a jump of 3,951 more deaths compared to a day before. The total deaths in Bihar due to Covid were 5,458 as on Tuesday.

The Health Department has given the breakup of deaths in all 38 districts of the state but it has not mentioned when these deaths occurred. Patna has registered 2,303 deaths which is the highest in the state followed by Muzaffarpur (609) and Begusarai (316).

After the mismatch, a senior state Health Department official said that the matter is under investigation. The detailed report is expected to come later.

