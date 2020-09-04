India reports 83,341 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 39-lakh mark

India recorded 83,341 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country's tally to ally to 39,36,747.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated.

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths: Ministry of Health

The death toll surged to 68,472 after single-day spike of 1,096 new fatalities were recorded on Thursday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 per cent in the country.

There are 8,31,124 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 21.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country as on September 3, including 11,69,765 on Thursday.