PM Narendra Modi donation to various causes exceed USD 1.4 million: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's donations to several public causes, which include girl child education to the cleaning of Ganga, from his savings and the proceeds of auctions of gifts that are sent to him are more than USD 1.4 million (Rs 103 crore), sources on Thursday said.

His latest donation was the initial corpus of USD 3060 (Rs 2.25 lakh) to the PM CARES Fund, which was set to up in March for carrying out the relief work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The details of PM CARES Fund received yesterday revealed that total donations received stand over USD 41 million (Rs 3076 crore) so far.

The sources also said that the Indian prime minister donated USD 28,556 (Rs 21 lakh) in 2019 from his personal savings to the corpus fund started for the welfare of sanitation workers involved in Kumbh Mela.

They further told news agency PTI after Modi was awarded Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea in 2019, he said the entire prize money of Rs USD 176,775 ( Rs 1.30 crore) would be allotted for the Namami Gange project, which was started to clean Ganga river.

The Indian prime minister also held an auction recently of mementoes received by him after holding office in 2014, which collected USD 462,337 (Rs 3.4 crore) that were then donated to the Namami Gange project, they said.

The sources also said Modi also donated from his personal savings for the education of the daughter of a staff member of Gujarat government a sum of USD 28,556 (Rs 21 lakh) after he resigned as the state chief minister in 2014.

They said the PM also raised USD 12 million (Rs 89.96 crore) by auctioning all gifts he received as CM for Kanya Kelavani Fund, a scheme for education of girls.