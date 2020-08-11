India reports 53,601 fresh cases in last 24-hours, inches towards 22.7 lakh-mark

India on Tuesday reported single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the Covid-19 tally rises to 22, 68,676 including 6, 39,929 active cases, 15, 83,490 recovered/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

India performed 719,364 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests on August 8, taking the total number of daily testing closer to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) target of one million per day by the end of August.

ICMR is in the process of ramping up Covid-19 testing in the country.

At the global front, the coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere.

The number as of 2215 GMT was 20,014,574 cases, with 734,755 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

