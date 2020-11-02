India reports 45,230 new COVID-19 cases; total tally surges to 8.2 million

India has reported 45,230 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 82,29,313.

With 496 new deaths due to the novel virus, the death toll mounted to 1,22,607.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 5,61,908, while 75,44,798 people have recovered from the disease so far.

With 8,55,800 samples tested on November 1, the total testing tally surged to 11,07,43,103 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.