India reports 38,074 new COVID-19 cases; total tally nears 8.6 million

India has reported 38,074 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 85,91,731.

While there are 5,05,265 total active cases after a decrease of 4,408, there are 79,59,406 cured cases with 42,033 new discharges.

The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the twelfth consecutive day.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a?cumulative total of?? 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples tested on Monday.