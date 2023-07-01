India releases schedule of first parliamentary session in new parliament building
India inaugurated its new parliament building on May 28, 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Parliament's monsoon session: India on July 1 released the schedule of its parliament's Monsoon session to be held in new parliament building inaugurated on 28 May, 2023
Parliament's monsoon session: India on July 1 released the schedule of its parliament's Monsoon session to be held in new parliament building inaugurated on 28 May, 2023
The Monsoon session of parliament in New Delhi will begin from July 20, Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced on Saturday. The monsoon session is scheduled to be concluded on August 11.
More to follow soon...
WATCH WION LIVE HERE