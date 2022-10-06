India registers decline in female infant mortality rate: Smriti Irani

India's Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that the nation has registered a decline in the female infant mortality rate, which is the number of infant deaths for every one thousand live births.

In a tweet, Irani posted an article by the Indian media outlet Times of India to share related facts.

"Efforts towards #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao through an integrated approach encompassing advocacy, healthcare & education is breaking the gender bias & resulting in improved numbers across all parameters," the minister wrote in the caption.

India registers decline in female infant mortality rate.



Efforts towards #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao through an integrated approach encompassing advocacy, healthcare & education is breaking the gender bias & resulting in improved numbers across all parameters. https://t.co/zuCuUKEud9 pic.twitter.com/hmJ8pgxUwI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 4, 2022 ×

The report mentioned that India saw its male and female infant mortality rate equalise in 2020.

The data is vital for the nation as it has had the poor reputation of being the only country in the world where a larger proportion of girls below the age of one died than boys.

After Smriti Irani's tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the nation for its commitment to strengthening Nari Shakti (women empowerment).

Quoting her tweet, the Indian prime minister posted: "This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti."

This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti. https://t.co/OV3rLFR9Wp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022 ×

