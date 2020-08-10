India records 62,064 fresh cases, over 1,000 deaths in last 24-hours

India has recorded a spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the report of the Union Health Ministry.

The rise in daily caseload took the tally to 22, 15,075 including 6, 34,945 active cases, 15, 35,744 cured or discharged and total 44,386 deaths.

Active coronavirus cases in worst-hit Maharashtra have now reached 1, 45,865.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million and the infection is now concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases.

"India's #COVID19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million. Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care & use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results," MoHFW tweeted.

"#COVID19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80% of the new cases," the ministry tweeted.

