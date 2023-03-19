India: Punjab cops clampdown on Khalistani elements; 78 arrested, chief of radical outfit on lookout

The police of India’s western Punjab state launched a state-wide crackdown against the separatists Khalistani elements and arrested 78 members of Waris Punjab De outfit—a radical group—while its chief Amritpal Singh is yet to be arrested.

Even as a manhunt is underway to nab Singh—who was able to give the slip to the police—the state government upped the ante on Saturday by suspending internet and SMS services until Sunday noon. Orders also have been issued prohibiting assembly of people.

During their operation, police seized one .315 bore rifle, seven 12 bore rifles, one revolver, and 373 live cartridges of different caliber.

Punjab police said that Singh has been declared a fugitive.

Speaking to ANI news agency ANI, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally.

The police clampdown came a day ahead of the start of Amritpal Singh's 'Khalsa Wahir' —a march to propagate baptism—which was to start from Muktsar district.

Authorities have tightened security at many places in Punjab with intensive vehicle checking. Heavy security arrangement has been made outside Amritpal Singh's village, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar as well. Police have detained his father and are questioning him.

A police spokesperson told PTI news agency that the followers of 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

A criminal complaint filed on February 24 has charged WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station.

How the crackdown unfolded?

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Home Minister Amit Shah on March 2 to discuss the plan to arrest Amritpal Singh.

The state government had been keeping a close eye on Singh and WPD elements ever since they rose to prominence for their radical and separatist speeches and acts.

Last month, Singh’s supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash.

The state government was harshly criticised for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, is a radical self-styled Khalistani separatist activist from Punjab, India.

He rose to prominence in September 2022 after he returned from Dubai to India to become the leader of Waris Panjab De after the death of its previous leader Deep Sidhu in a car accident, but his position is disputed.

Amritpal and his supporters believe that Sidhu was murdered by the ‘state’.

The radical Sikh preacher has been on the radar of Indian intelligence officials for his statements about declaring secession from India and forming Khalistan.

Recently, he claimed that he was questioned by the “agencies” for hours when he landed at Amritsar airport.

“A Sikh youth being questioned about returning to his homeland is a sign of ‘ghulami’ (slavery),” he added.

According to police records, Amritpal Singh is married to UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur.

There are three cases registered against Amritpal Singh, out of which two are related to hate speech and one is related to kidnapping.

(With inputs from agencies)