India: Planning 'boozy' house party in Noida, Greater Noida? Apply for liquor license or face legal action

With the holiday season in full swing, if you were planning to host a house party serving alcohol on Christmas or New Year, you might have to reconsider the proposal, especially if you live in the northern Indian cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Subodh Kumar Srivastava, District Excise Officer (DEO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, not having a liquor license, even for house parties or at the community level is a violation of rules and could make an individual liable for legal proceedings.

"If anyone is serving liquor with a licence, whether it is liquor meant for sale in Uttar Pradesh or outside the state, it is totally illegal. It will attract action (from the excise department)," Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In an attempt to build awareness around the excise-related rules, the authorities are now reaching out to the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and informing them about implementing the guidelines for procuring the occasional licenses.

From April 1 to November 30 this year, as many as 8,770 licenses were issued, a considerable increase from 5,820 such licenses issued in the same period last fiscal.

"The department issued 900 occasional bar licences in November alone, which is the highest in recent times for a single month. This also led to huge revenue earning for the government," Srivastava said.

How to get the license?

There are two categories under which such 'occasional bar licenses' to serve alcohol can be availed. Under the first category, the license can be availed for a small fee of Rs 4,000 ($48) for a house party where the gathering size is low.

For the other license, you may have to fork out Rs 11,000 ($132) when the alcohol is to be served to large crowds attending events at community halls, restaurants or banquets. Notably, both the licenses are valid for only one day.

"Applicants can apply for them on the website: upexciseportal.in -- under the category of useful public services," Srivastava added.

According to the officer, the main purpose of the policy is to ensure that liquor served at the parties would be authentic and not illicit. Additionally, the license makes sure that the applicant buys liquor locally which is meant for consumption only within the state.

A helpline number 8882120733 has been issued where residents can tip the authorities if illegal alcohol, narcotics or drugs is being consumed.