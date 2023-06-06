India: Police unearths 50 litres of illicit liquor hidden inside grave in Bihar

The Bihar police exposed a liquor mafia on Monday, who was found operating in the graveyard located on the outskirts of Bihar's Sasaram town. The liquor mafia's illegal activities were busted after a group of people, who had visited the graveyard to attend a funeral, informed officials about spotting an open grave with some liquor pouches lying around it.

Police stated that they reached the graveyard where 25 litres of country-made liquor, kept in plastic bags, was recovered. The police officials added that there were at least 50 empty bags which were lying around the grave which indicated that large-scale storage, consumption and sale of liquor was taking place there.

Wine-making equipment and other items related to the business of liquor were also found by the police near the grave.

Alcohol has been banned in Bihar by law since 2016. Earlier, recovery of liquor from septic tanks, milk-tanker and coffins have been reported as illegal traders choosing various weird ways to carry out their business.

On Monday, the incident was reported from the graveyard which is close to the famous tomb of Alawal Khan and falls under the jurisdiction of Darigaon police station limits of Rohtas district. Case registered, police trying to identify liquor mafia Darigaon station house officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar stated that a case has been registered under Section 30A of the Excise Act against unknown liquor traders and efforts are being made by the police to identify them.

On May 31, the police had seized 1,182 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a milk tanker which belonged to a reputed company at Purnia.

On March 27, 240 bottles of costly IMFL, which was hidden in a large coffin and was being carried in an ambulance in Gaya, were seized by the excise officials.

The liquor was being transported to Bihar from Jharkhand when the vehicle was raided by excise officials.

The next day, the officials recovered another huge quantity of IMFL from a septic tank which was designed specially to conceal liquor in the Saharsa district.

Since 2016, Bihar has been a dry state after the ban was imposed on the transportation, sale and consumption of liquor by the government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

