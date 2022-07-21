India: On-duty cop mowed down by truck he tried to stop

A police official in western Indian state of Gujarat was mowed down by a truck he was trying stop on Wednesday (July 20) morning. The police official was on vehicle-checking duty. The horrific incident took place on a highway near Borsad town in Gujarat's Anand district. This incident marked third such case in India in last two days.

A speeding container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) at 1 am. A grievously injured Raj was taken to the hospital but he died within hours.

"The constable was grievously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died around 11.30 am," said deputy Superintendent of Police DH Desai.

The driver of the truck left the vehicle at the spot and ran away. The official said that efforts were on to nab him. The truck was not found to be carrying any suspicious cargo.

Constable Raj was attached to the Borsad town police station and carrying out vehicle checking at the time of the incident. When he tried to wave down the container truck, it did not stop.

"The constable and a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan accompanying him chased the truck for a few kilometres in a private vehicle and overtook it," Desai said.

"Raj got down and signalled the truck driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him," Desai said. The truck driver has been identified.

The incident took place a day after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he was trying to stop ran over him in Haryana's Nuh district. On Wednesday, a woman police official engaged in vehicle-checking drive near the Jharkhand capital Ranchi was mowed down by a pickup van allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies)

