LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: Nine killed after explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
main img
Fire in China's Jiangxi province kills at least 25 people Photograph:(Others)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Nine people were killed after an explosion at a fireworks unit in southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu fireworks unit explosion: Nine people were killed after an explosion at a fireworks unit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (Feb 17). 

The incident occurred under the Vembakottai police station limits, Press Trust of India reported.Vembakottai, Tamil Nadu | Google Maps

Vembakottai, Tamil Nadu | Google Maps

"The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained,"  a police officer was quoted as saying by the PTI, adding, "We are investigating the case."

More information will be added soon. 