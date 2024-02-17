India: Nine killed after explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit
Nine people were killed after an explosion at a fireworks unit in southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu fireworks unit explosion: Nine people were killed after an explosion at a fireworks unit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (Feb 17).
The incident occurred under the Vembakottai police station limits, Press Trust of India reported.
Vembakottai, Tamil Nadu | Google Maps
"The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained," a police officer was quoted as saying by the PTI, adding, "We are investigating the case."
