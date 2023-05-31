India: NIA cracks down on terror outfits across Kashmir, seizes incriminating material

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at three locations in India’s Kashmir region districts of Budgam and Srinagar, on Wednesday (May 31). According to NIA, they cracked down once again on the newly floated terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.

“The searches were conducted at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathisers/cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, AI-Qaeda, etc,” said NIA.

The day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.

“A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU), which was registered suo moto by NIA on 21st June 2022. The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence, by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Indian anti-terrorism agency.

Cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition, etc. They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir, as per NIA investigations.

NIA also said that investigations have further revealed that Pakistan-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, and so on, to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. These operatives are using social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India.





