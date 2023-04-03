India names and shames US and Canada for providing shelter to most-wanted Indian gangsters

USA and Canada house the most number of notorious gangsters wanted in India, a list prepared by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed. The list, first seen by Hindustan Times, features 28 Indian gangsters, including the killers of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Out of the 28 gangsters, 5 are suspected to be based in the United States while 9 of them are suspected to be living in Canada.

As per the list released by the Home Ministry, Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, who is suspected to be in the United States, tops the list of gangsters. He is believed to have masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in collaboration with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu, is another gangster on the list who is charged with criminal conspiracy to carry out targeted killings of social and religious leaders, singers, businessmen, and film stars. He is said to be hiding in the US and is accused of having links with Pakistan and pro-Khalistan elements in other countries.

The list also includes other notorious gangsters like Sachin Thapan, who is accused in the Moosewala murder case, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, and Romi Hong Kong. Lucky Patyal, also named in the list, had his premises raided by the NIA last year as part of their crackdown on arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, kidnapping, and other criminal and terror acts.

Here is the full list of Indian gangsters living abroad and the countries providing shelter to them, as reported by Hindustan Times.

GANGSTER SUSPECTED LOCATION SATINDERJIT SINGH ALIAS GOLDY BRAR UNITED STATES ANMOL BISHNOI UNITED STATES HARJOT SINGH GILL UNITED STATES DARMANJIT SINGH ALIAS DARMAN KAHLON UNITED STATES AMRIT BAL UNITED STATES SUKHDOOL SINGH ALIAS SUKHA DUNEKE CANADA GURPINDER SINGH ALIAS BABA DALLA CANADA SATVEER SINGH WARRING ALIAS SAM CANADA SNOVER DHILLON CANADA LAKHBIR SINGH ALIAS LANDA CANADA ARSHDEEP SINGH ALIAS ARSH DALA CANADA CHARNJEET SINGH ALIAS RINKU BIHLA CANADA RAMANDEEP SINGH ALIAS RAMAN JUDGE CANADA GAGANDEEP SINGH ALIAS GAGNA HATHUR CANADA VIKRAMJEET SINGH BRAR ALIAS VIKKI UAE KULDEEP SINGH ALIAS DEEP NAWANSHAHARIA UAE ROHIT GODARA EUROPE GAURAV PATYAL ALIAS LUCKY PATYAL ARMENIA SACHIN THAPAN ALIAS SACHIN BISHNOI AZERBAIJAN JAGJEET SINGH ALIAS GANDHI MALAYSIA JACKPAL SINGH ALIAS LALI DHALIWAL MALAYSIA HARWINDER SINGH ALIAS RINDA PAKISTAN RAJESH KUMAR ALIAS SONU KHATRI BRAZIL SANDEEP GREWAL ALIAS BILLA ALIAS SUNNY KHAWAJKE INDONESIA MANPREET SINGH ALIAS PEETA PHILIPPINES SUPREET SINGH ALIAS HARRY CHATHA GERMANY GURJANT SINGH ALIAS JANTA AUSTRALIA RAMANJIT SINGH ALIAS ROMI HONG KONG HONG KONG

The list from the Indian ministry of home affairs is released a day after Indian Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed western countries for failing to provide ample security to Indian diplomatic missions and consulates. Jaishankar referred to the incident of the Indian flag being pulled down by Khalistani extremists in the Indian High Commission in London while saying that India will not accept such acts of violence.

“We've seen incidents in London, Canada, San Francisco, there's a very small minority, behind that minority there are many interests...If they don't provide security then there will be reaction from India. This is not an India that will accept its national flag pulled down," the External Affairs Minister stated.